Joss Whedon Responds to Allegations from 'Buffy' Cast Members

Joss Whedon is responding to the allegations leveled against him by some members of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast.

In particular, Charima Carpenter wrote in a statement last year that Whedon had called her “fat” and asked if she was going to keep her unborn child after she learned she was pregnant. Another Buffy star, Michelle Trachtenberg, explained that Whedon was not allowed to be alone with her on set.

“I yelled, and sometimes you had to yell,” Whedon told New York Magazine about his behavior on set. “This was a very young cast [on Buffy], and it was easy for everything to turn into a cocktail party.”

About Charisma‘s statements, he said he was “not mannerly” with her but “did not call her fat…Most of my experiences with Charisma were delightful and charming.”.

About Michelle‘s statement, Whedon said he “had no idea what [Trachtenberg] was talking about.”

In the same story, Whedon responded to allegations from Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher on the set of Justice League.