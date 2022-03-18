Christopher Lloyd Joins 'The Mandalorian' Season 3

Christopher Lloyd is taking on a new role!

On Friday (March 18), THR confirmed that the Back to the Future actor had joined the cast of The Mandalorian for season 3.

The outlet adds that while character details for his role are being kept under wraps, it has been described as “guest-starring in nature.” Production for the show is currently underway in Southern California.

There’s also yet to be a release date announced for season 3, but it was recently announced that this star would be coming back as a director for one of the upcoming episodes.

Earlier this year, Jonah Hill revealed that one of his Don’t Look Up co-stars made him watch The Mandalorian but he was not a fan of the show.