Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 2:55 am

Rodrigo Santoro, Chase Liefeld, & More Step Out for 'Wolf Pack' Premiere in L.A.

Rodrigo Santoro, Chase Liefeld, & More Step Out for 'Wolf Pack' Premiere in L.A.

The cast of the new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack stepped out for the L.A. premiere!

Rodrigo Santoro and Chase Liefeld were among the stars who walked the red carpet on Thursday (January 19) at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were cast members Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, Rainer Dawn, and John Patrick Jordan, as well as series creator and executive producer Jeff Davis.

SMG brought someone VERY special to the premiere.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

The new series premieres on Paramount+ on January 26.

FYI: Rodrigo is wearing Golden Goose. Chase is wearing jewelry from Emanuele Bicocchi, Hirotaka Jewelry, Alexander McQueen, Versace and Tears and Dears. Bella is wearing Joy Cioci. SMG is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Amrapali London jewelry.

Just Jared on Facebook
wolf pack series premiere la 01
wolf pack series premiere la 02
wolf pack series premiere la 03
wolf pack series premiere la 04
wolf pack series premiere la 05
wolf pack series premiere la 06
wolf pack series premiere la 07
wolf pack series premiere la 08
wolf pack series premiere la 09
wolf pack series premiere la 10
wolf pack series premiere la 11
wolf pack series premiere la 12
wolf pack series premiere la 13
wolf pack series premiere la 14
wolf pack series premiere la 15
wolf pack series premiere la 16
wolf pack series premiere la 17
wolf pack series premiere la 18
wolf pack series premiere la 19
wolf pack series premiere la 20
wolf pack series premiere la 21
wolf pack series premiere la 22
wolf pack series premiere la 23
wolf pack series premiere la 24
wolf pack series premiere la 25
wolf pack series premiere la 26
wolf pack series premiere la 27
wolf pack series premiere la 28
wolf pack series premiere la 29
wolf pack series premiere la 30
wolf pack series premiere la 31
wolf pack series premiere la 32
wolf pack series premiere la 33
wolf pack series premiere la 34
wolf pack series premiere la 35
wolf pack series premiere la 36
wolf pack series premiere la 37

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chase Liefeld, Chloe Rose Robertson, Jeff Davis, John Patrick Jordan, Rainer Dawn, Rodrigo Santoro, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Stella Smith, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Wolf Pack, Zack Nelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr