Rodrigo Santoro, Chase Liefeld, & More Step Out for 'Wolf Pack' Premiere in L.A.

The cast of the new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack stepped out for the L.A. premiere!

Rodrigo Santoro and Chase Liefeld were among the stars who walked the red carpet on Thursday (January 19) at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were cast members Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, Rainer Dawn, and John Patrick Jordan, as well as series creator and executive producer Jeff Davis.

SMG brought someone VERY special to the premiere.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

The new series premieres on Paramount+ on January 26.

FYI: Rodrigo is wearing Golden Goose. Chase is wearing jewelry from Emanuele Bicocchi, Hirotaka Jewelry, Alexander McQueen, Versace and Tears and Dears. Bella is wearing Joy Cioci. SMG is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Amrapali London jewelry.