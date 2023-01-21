Orlando Bloom Makes a Pit Stop for Gas During Rare Outing in Santa Barbara

Orlando Bloom gasses up his car during a day out on Saturday (January 21) in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The 46-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor made a rare outing and looked super cozy in a warm jacket while stopping at a local gas station.

Orlando appeared totally relaxed as he leaned against his car.

The last time we saw him out was all the way back in September 2022!

Earlier this month we got a taste of Orlando‘s latest project – the final season of Carnival Row, which premieres on February 17. Check out the trailer here!

We also got a first look at the star in his new racing movie Gran Turismo, which also stars David Harbour, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell and Djimon Hounsou.

The racing movie tells the story of Jann Mardenborough and is due in theaters in August. Believe it or not, it’s also not the only racing movie Hollywood is developing at the moment!

