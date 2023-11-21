Rosalynn Carter's Favorite Strawberry Cake Recipe Shared Online After Her Passing

Rosalynn Carter is being remembered for her beloved dessert following her death.

The former First Lady, who was married to President Jimmy Carter, passed away on November 19 at the age of 96.

The day after her passing, the US National Archives posted the “Carter family favorite” recipe for Rosalynn‘s famous strawberry cake.

“Today, we honor the remarkable legacy of Rosalynn Carter, whose warmth touched the nation. As we remember her, we share one of her favorite recipes—a classic strawberry cake—reflecting the sweetness she brought to so many. 🍓” the US National Archives tweeted along with the recipe.

The recipe – which was printed on official White House letterhead – calls for packaged yellow cake mix, strawberry Jell-O, cooking oil, chopped nuts, eggs, flour and strawberries.

The instructions are simple, directing the baker to mix all the ingredients together, bake for 45 minutes, then to serve either plain or with whipped cream.

