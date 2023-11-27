Is Justin Fields Single? His Rumored Girlfriend is Gianna Carmona!

Justin Fields is attracting an even bigger spotlight in his third NFL season, but the Chicago Bears quarterback keeps a low profile when it comes to his love life.

The 24-year-old NFL player entered the league in 2021 after spending his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes. The Bears selected Justin with the 11th overall pick in the draft.

While Justin‘s dating history hasn’t been made public, fan speculation suggests that Gianna Carmona is his current girlfriend after the two vacationed in the Turks and Caicos and attended a teammate of Justin‘s wedding together earlier this year.

Keep reading to find out more…

Gianna is an Instagram model and influencer who formerly played volleyball at Towson University, where she majored in business.

According to her bio on the school’s athletic site, Gianna‘s hobbies include singing and playing video games, she most admires her mother, and her favorite movies are Avatar and Taken.

Gianna‘s bio also states that her favorite pro team is the Washington Commanders and her favorite athlete is Derrick Rose, however, we think those answers have changed considering her rumored beau!

Although her Instagram page is private, Gianna is active on TikTok, where she has amassed over 27,000 followers.

Justin and Gianna have not confirmed their relationship, so it looks like they are both happy to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight!

If you haven’t seen, check out everything there is to know about Daniel Jones‘ girlfriend!