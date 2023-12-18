Ziwe Teases 'Bombshell' Interview With George Santos After His Expulsion From Congress

Ziwe is getting ready to release her interview George Santos!

The talk show host expressed interest in speaking to the now former Republican representative, who was expelled from Congress in early December.

She pitched the politician for an interview on Twitter/X, writing, “would you be interested in a pay-per-view interview? you’d be an iconic guest,” to which he replied, “Let’s do it @ziwe 😜”

On Sunday (December 17), Ziwe shared a teaser video for the interview, which is set to drop on her YouTube channel the next day.

“i asked george santos all the hard-hitting questions. watch live on youtube, monday at 11am est,” she wrote with the video.

Keep reading to find out what she’s asking him..

Among the questions she is asking him include, “How would you interview someone without shame?”, “Are rich people stupid?” and “What could we do to get you to go away?”

At one point in the teaser, George asks to go off camera to speak to Ziwe, and he asked her, “Can we be mindful of with the DOJ stuff?”

She responded, “What do you mean by mindful?”

Watch the teaser right here, and you’ll be able to watch the interview on Ziwe‘s YouTube channel on Monday morning (December 18) at 11am EST.