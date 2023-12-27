Glen Powell Makes Rare Comments About Gigi Paris Split

Glen Powell is making some rare public comments about his breakup from model Gigi Paris.

The 35-year-old Anyone But You star and 31-year-old model ex split up earlier this year after three years of dating. The reports of their breakup emerged right around when Glen and his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney, started promoting their movie.

“All that great chemistry on-screen and on stage at Vegas led to a lot of headaches for you, I would assume,” Insider noted, asking him about their chemistry. If you don’t remember, Glen and Sydney did a promotional appearance months ago in Las Vegas that had fans wondering if they were romantically involved at all. The answer to that question is, no. Sydney is in a relationship with Jonathan Davino.

Glen responded to Insider‘s query by saying, “Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour. I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff.”

He continued, “It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she’s in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she’s very happy. So it was a little harder for me.”

