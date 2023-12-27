Top Stories
Wed, 27 December 2023 at 4:01 pm

Glen Powell Makes Rare Comments About Gigi Paris Split

Glen Powell Makes Rare Comments About Gigi Paris Split

Glen Powell is making some rare public comments about his breakup from model Gigi Paris.

The 35-year-old Anyone But You star and 31-year-old model ex split up earlier this year after three years of dating. The reports of their breakup emerged right around when Glen and his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney, started promoting their movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

“All that great chemistry on-screen and on stage at Vegas led to a lot of headaches for you, I would assume,” Insider noted, asking him about their chemistry. If you don’t remember, Glen and Sydney did a promotional appearance months ago in Las Vegas that had fans wondering if they were romantically involved at all. The answer to that question is, no. Sydney is in a relationship with Jonathan Davino.

Glen responded to Insider‘s query by saying, “Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour. I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff.”

He continued, “It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she’s in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she’s very happy. So it was a little harder for me.”

Find out how fans figured out Gigi and Glen had split.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gigi Paris, Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney