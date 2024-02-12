'Percy Jackson' Executive Producers Share Thoughts on Recasting Lance Reddick

The creators of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series are speaking out about the late Lance Reddick.

In March 2023, Lance died at the age of 60. His cause of death was later revealed to be heart disease.

The actor had already filmed his parts as Zeus in Percy Jackson, however, the character will have to be recast in future seasons.

During a panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, co-creator and executive producer Jon Steinberg and executive producer Dan Shotz spoke about their time working with Lance and how they feel about replacing him.

“In terms of Lance, I don’t think anybody’s there yet. I think we have a minute, I think, there’s also such a little bit of denial maybe that that’s something that we’re going to have to deal with,” Jon said, per People. “But we’re incredibly grateful for this character that he helped build and this presence that he created, and I do not envy whoever ends up having to step in his shoes.”

Dan then shared a touching story involving Lance‘s wife.

“We recently got a text from his wife, who said how proud he would have been of seeing it and the work,” he said. “It was really a rough situation, and we miss him very much. But just the fact that the world got to see him in this iconic role that will live on forever.”

