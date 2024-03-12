Top Stories
Tue, 12 March 2024 at 1:36 am

Quinta Brunson Explains How Bradley Cooper's 'Abbott Elementary' Cameo Happened

Quinta Brunson Explains How Bradley Cooper's 'Abbott Elementary' Cameo Happened

Quinta Brunson is spilling the behind-the-scenes details on Bradley Cooper‘s Abbott Elementary cameo!

Bradley appeared in Sunday night’s (March 10) episode of the Emmy-winning series, which aired right after the 2024 Oscars on ABC.

For his cameo, the actor played himself poking fun at his Oscars campaign in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Quinta recently explained how her collaboration with Bradley came to be!

Keep reading to find out more…

“Bradley was actually incredible,” she told Variety. “He had a hectic schedule, of course, but was as eager to make it work as we were. We talked about the best creative way to have him join us for a cold open. Since he’s a local (to Philly) it was easy to imagine he was visiting his favorite deli. Besides that, he was lovely on set. Super kind and cool to the cast, crew and kids. He walked down to meet the crew before it was even time for him to film. It was awesome, and it was a joy to act with him.”

Find out all the celebrity guests confirmed to appear in Abbott Elementary season 3!
