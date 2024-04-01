Vontae Davis Dead - Former NFL Cornerback Dies at 35

Vontae Davis has sadly passed away.

The former NFL star cornerback, who played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018, has been found dead in a Florida home at the age of 35, via TMZ.

WSVN reported that a male body was found at a home owned by Vontae‘s grandmother on Monday (April 1) in Southwest Ranches, Fla.

Police said no foul play is involved. The investigation is ongoing.

His former college football coach, Chester Frazier, confirmed the news on social media: “We lost a great today!!! RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!”

Vontae started his football career at Dunbar High School in Washington D.C. and was ranked the No. 33 cornerback recruit in the nation.

He was selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, plating for the Dolphins, Colts, and Bills. He was a two-time Pro Bowler with 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, and two sacks. He abruptly retired in the middle of a Bills game in 2018.

Our thoughts are with Vontae Davis‘ loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2024.