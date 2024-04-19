Jason Kelce Explains Why He Doesn't Wear Underwear

Jason Kelce prefers going commando.

In the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with younger brother Travis Kelce released on Wednesday (April 17), the 36-year-old retired Philadelphia Eagles player explained why he doesn’t like wear underwear.

Keep reading to find out more…“I do not wear underwear, and I don’t wear underwear based on comfort,” Jason said after Travis, 34, shared that one of the podcast’s sponsors was an underwear company.

“The reason I don’t wear underwear is because I find it unnecessary and problematic to the freedom that my boys like to enjoy,” Jason added.

As for if he’ll ever come around to wearing underwear, Jason admitted. “I don’t think that’s going to change.”

However, there is one exception to his no underwear life and that’s when he works out.

“My thighs chafe,” Jason explained. “So I do wear compression shorts when I’m running or doing physical activity.”

After announcing his retirement from the NFL, Jason was honored in a major way.