'Chicago Fire' Won't Air Another New Episode Until May 1, Reason Why Explained

We have some not-so-great news for fans who were hoping for a new episode of Chicago Fire tonight. There won’t be one airing on NBC this evening.

Unfortunately for One Chicago fans, the show has been on hiatus since April 3, and we won’t be seeing our next new ep until May 1!

The upcoming 10th episode in the season, titled “The Wrong Guy,” has the following synopsis: Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51; Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire programme; Cruz’s family is threatened when someone from Javi’s past resurfaces.

The new season began with four weeks of new episodes after it premiered on January 17, 2024. Since then, there’s been a very inconsistent schedule of reruns vs. new episodes.

The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for season 12 could not even take place until November 2023. As a result, Chicago Fire had to have a shortened season and the need for larger gaps between some episodes.

Chicago Fire was just recently renewed for a new season and we already know of 3 stars who won’t be returning!