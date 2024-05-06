Karol G Transforms Into an Elf Complete With Pointed Ears For Met Gala 2024

Karol G pulled off the ultimate transformation at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City!

The 33-year-old hitmaker became an elf for the biggest night in fashion, ascending the iconic steps outside the Met wearing a crystal-encrusted dress and fairy ears.

Karol wore her hair down and finished off her beautiful dress with a delicate headdress. The end result is an elf that would look right at home in The Lord of the Rings!

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

