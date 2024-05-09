Freya Allan Explains Why She Feels Bad for Liam Hemsworth as He Joins 'The Witcher,' Hints at New Season's Plot

Freya Allan opened up about her new costar on The Witcher – Liam Hemsworth.

If you were unaware, the 34-year-old Hunger Games actor replaced Henry Cavill as the lead in the popular Netflix series’ fourth season. He is expected to continue playing Geralt in the show’s recently announced fifth and final season.

In a new interview, Freya reflected on how fans would feel about the new actor taking over a fan-favorite role. She explained why she felt bad for Liam and also hinted at how their characters would interact in the forthcoming episodes.

Speaking to Collider, Freya said that it was a tough spot for Liam to be in joining the show. She added that she wanted to see fans treat him well.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s really wanting to try and bring the heart,” she told the outlet. “He’s been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role.”

She continued, adding, “But I’m really excited to see what he does. And he’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?”

Will we see Freya and Liam interacting a lot onscreen? It does not sound like it.

Freya explained that she wasn’t really needing to adjust her portrayal of Ciri as she and Geralt were doing their own things in the fourth season.

“Not really, because our characters, all the storylines are going their separate ways this season. So it’s very much my own journey,” she explained. “Obviously, Geralt’s always going to have a massive weight on my character, but it’s very much her. She’s got a lot going on this season. She goes to some very dark places within herself, and also just discoveries, and coming into being a woman, basically. So yeah, she’s got her own separate thing. There isn’t much of an interaction there.”

