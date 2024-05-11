Eurovision 2024 Disqualifies Contestant for First-Time Ever

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is making a shocking move.

For the first time in the worldwide singing competition’s history, a contestant was disqualified from the grand finale after an alleged behind-the-scenes incident.

On Saturday (May 11), it was announced that the Netherlands’ entry Joost Klein had been kicked out of the competition following an alleged incident involving a female member of the production crew earlier this week.

Keep reading to find out more…“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his [Klein’s] performance in Thursday night’s semi-final,” Eurovision organizers shared in a statement with The Guardian.

“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest,” the statement continued. “We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure environment.”

Organizers added that the alleged incident did not involve any other performers or delegation members

Joost, 26, had qualified for the contest’s main event taking place on Saturday night, but was absent from Friday’s dress rehearsals.

Dutch broadcast Avrotros later slammed the organization for their decision to disqualify Joost.

“Against clearly made agreements, Joost was filmed when he had just gotten off stage and had to rush to the greenroom. At that moment, Joost repeatedly indicated that he did not want to be filmed. This wasn’t respected,” Avrotros said in a statement. “This led to a threatening movement from Joost towards the camera. Joost did not touch the camerawoman.”

The broadcaster also claimed that it offered “several solutions” to event organizers, but they ultimately decided to disqualify Joost.

