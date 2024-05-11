Maya Rudolph Channels Beyonce With Musical Performance During 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Maya Rudolph kicked off the May 11 episode of Saturday Night Live with a Mother’s Day themed musical number that should have been on Beyonce‘s Renaissance World Tour!

The 51-year-old Loot actress took the stage to celebrate her status as a mom before she was joined by Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang, who informed her that she had achieved “extraterrestrial mother status.”

After a brief monologue from Kenan Thompson, Maya executed a bold costume change and broke into a banger!

“I’m your mother,” Maya chanted over a house beat in a bedazzled outfit.

She continued while taking us on a tour of the studio, chanting, “Bow down children, I’m your mama / Giving queen, giving drama.”

The actress returned to the stage, where she was joined by the rest of the cast. As a nod to Beyonce, there was even a horse in the background.

Maya will be joined by musical guest Vampire Weekend.

