‘Fourth Wing’ Ordered to Series at Amazon!

Credit: Red Tower Books

Amazon’s Fourth Wing series is officially happening!

Prime Video has announced that the book series based on Rebecca Yarros‘ super-popular romantasy books has been ordered to series have more than two years of development.

Michael B. Jordan is an executive producer on the project under his Outlier Society banner, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon nabbed the rights to the series back in 2023 and has been developing it since then with Outlier Society, which has an overall deal with the studio. Locke & Key co-creator Meredith Averill joined as showrunner in September 2025, taking over for Breaking Bad and Anne With an E alum Moira Walley-Beckett.

“The story centers on Violet Sorrengail, whose plans for a quiet life are upended when her mother, a military general, orders her to join the brutal Basgiath War College and become one of several hundred candidates vying to become dragon riders,” shares the outlet.

There are currently two other books out in the series, Iron Flame and Onyx Storm, but Rebecca is planning to make five in all.

Amazon has also renewed its hit show Jury Duty for a third season.

Keep up to date with every show that Amazon Prime has canceled and renewed so far in 2026.

Posted To:Amazon Amazon Prime Video Fourth Wing Michael B Jordan Prime Video Rebecca Yarros Television