What Is Stephen Colbert Doing After ‘The Late Show’ Ends?

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Stephen Colbert‘s time on late night television is coming to an end.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is officially ending after 11 years on Thursday (May 21), with guests like Jon Stewart and Bruce Springsteen set to appear in the grand finale run.

“I’ve heard a lot of theories—everything from I’m moving to CNN to I’m announcing a massive wildlife rescue program to I’m running for president of the United States,” he recently joked on the show about what the future holds.

“Now, here’s the thing. I can reveal right now that all of those are partially true. “Next year, I will be president of an animal sanctuary dedicated to caring for the rare Blitzer Wolf.”

Stephen Colbert Already Has a Major Movie Project Lined Up

He does (seriously) have one major project lined up already, confirmed back in March.

Stephen will be co-writing the next Lord of the Rings movie, according to director Peter Jackson, called The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past.

The big news was announced through a video in honor of Tolkien Reading Day and the destruction of the One Ring.

“You know what the books mean to me, and what your films mean to me, but the thing I found myself reading over and over again were the six chapters early on in ‘The Fellowship [of the Ring]’ that y’all never developed into the first movie back in the day,” Stephen shared. “It’s basically the chapter is ‘Three Is Company’ through ‘Fog on the Barrow-Downs,’ and I thought, ‘Oh wait, maybe that could be its own story that could fit into the larger story.’ Could we make something that was completely faithful to the books while also being completely faithful to the movies that you guys had already made.”

In honor of Tolkien Reading Day and the destruction of the One Ring, we bring you a special announcement. pic.twitter.com/ufh9RLBIxO — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) March 25, 2026

“I started talking it over with my son Peter, who’s also a screenwriter, and we worked out what we thought would work, especially as a framing device for that story. It took me a few years to scrape my courage into a pile to give you a call, but about two years ago I did. You liked it enough to talk to me about it and ever since then the two of us have been working with the brilliant Philippa Boyens on how to develop the story,” he continued. “And we recently took it to Richard Brener at New Line, and Pam Abdi and Mike De Luca at Warner Bros, and I could not be happier to say that they loved it and so that’s what we’re gonna be working on.”

Peter then asked, “Now, are you sure you got the time though, because you know…,” before Stephen joked about The Late Show coming to an end.

“That, I did not think I would have the time, as much as I love it, I knew I couldn’t do that and do the show at the same time, but it turns out I’m gonna be free starting this summer. So, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got to finish a television show, and I’ve got to write a movie script, but I will see you all in the Shire.”

Stephen Colbert Says He’s Taking Some Personal Time First

He also revealed to THR that he’s taking some personal time in the immediate future.

“My brother is getting married, so my whole family is going to be here on the 21st, and then we’re all going to get on the train and go to D.C. for the wedding,” he explained.

“So, immediately after the show’s over, there’s something much more important going on. And there’s something much more important going on the Monday before, too. My son is graduating from college. Then there’s a little blip in the middle where my 20-year late night career comes to an end. The universe has conspired to give me the proper perspective.”

Stephen also shared that he’s already received project offers right after the news was announced.

“Yes, immediately. And listen, people have been patient because I’ve had to say, like, ‘I’m sorry, when I no longer have to think about this show all the time, I’ll have a better idea of what I want to do.’ But it’s been very nice,” he explained.

Stephen Colbert Reveals What He Does Not Want to Do Next

He also has some idea of what he doesn’t want to do.

When asked about Conan O’Brien‘s podcast, travel show and acting path, and Jon Stewart returning to The Daily Show as another path, he said: “Yeah, and I don’t think I will do either one of those.”

As for a potential stand-up special? “I didn’t come up as a stand-up. Improv is collaborative in its nature, and all the shows that I’ve done have been collaborative. It doesn’t mean that I wouldn’t do a live show at some point, but it’s not like I’m going to go out tomorrow and do a tight 10 at Zanies [Comedy Club]. That hasn’t been my life, and it would be a big thing for me to do now. I could see creating a show. But I don’t know what form it would take. I’m still doing this show.”

Stay tuned as we wait to see Stephen‘s next moves, and find out who his final guests will be.

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