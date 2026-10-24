David Harbour & Delaney Rowe Spark More Dating Rumors After New NYC Sighting

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David Harbour and Delaney Rowe are sparking more dating rumors!

The 51-year-old Stranger Things actor and the 31-year-old comedian and TikTok star were reportedly spotted getting affectionate together in New York City earlier this week.

According to Deuxmoi, an anonymous source claimed to have seen the two sitting together on a bench in Washington Square Park.

The alleged sighting comes five months after the pair were first linked romantically.

What do we know about David Harbour and Delaney Rowe’s rumored relationship?

Back in May, Deuxmoi received multiple tips claiming that David and Delaney had been spending time together.

One source claimed the two went on a date at the Tower Bar in Los Angeles, while another reported seeing them walking together in New York City’s East Village.

Now, the latest report has fans wondering whether they’ve continued seeing each other over the past several months.

Neither David nor Delaney has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, and the reported sightings have not been independently verified.

If you’re unfamiliar with Delaney, she’s a comedian and social media personality best known for her viral TikTok videos parodying familiar characters and situations from movies and television shows.

She recently opened up about her dating life in an interview with NYLON, published on October 19.

“I date constantly,” she told the outlet, adding, “I’m looking for a mate.”

However, she did not mention David or confirm whether she’s currently in a relationship.

Delaney was also previously linked to The Office actor B.J. Novak in 2025.

David, meanwhile, split from singer Lily Allen in late 2024 after four years of marriage.

The actor has generally kept his personal life private since the breakup.

Delaney previously made headlines when fans discovered her rumored relationship with B.J. Novak. Find out why their apparent romance surprised so many people!

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