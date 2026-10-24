Jonathan Groff to Star in Broadway Solo Play ‘The Amish Project,’ Inspired by Real Tragedy Near His Hometown

Oct 24, 2026 2 min read
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Jonathan Groff is returning to Broadway for a solo play!

The 41-year-old Tony Award winner will star in a production of The Amish Project from acclaimed playwright Jessica Dickey, directed by Sarna Lapine. Performances will start in February 2027.

The play is described as “a deeply moving solo play about the astonishing power of compassion in the face of unimaginable loss.”

What is The Amish Project about?

The Amish Project is a solo play inspired by the 2006 shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Pennsylvania. Through one performer, it portrays the close-knit community’s grief and its remarkable response of compassion and forgiveness after the tragedy.

Here’s the synopsis shared by the press release:

When tragedy shatters a close-knit Amish community, what follows is an extraordinary act of grace that challenges everything we think we know about forgiveness.

Inspired by true events that unfolded just minutes from where Groff grew up, THE AMISH PROJECT is an intimate portrait of a place and a community channeled through a single performer.

How can you get tickets?

Fans eager to see Jonathan perform on stage again can sign up for an early access fan pre-sale at AmishProjectBroadway.com. The 24-hour fan presale begins on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Public tickets go on sale on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET on Telecharge.com.

Performances start on February 10, 2027 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre.

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