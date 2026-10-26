Eric Bauza’s Cause of Death Confirmed

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Voice actor Eric Bauza passed away at the age of 46 years old, and his cause of death has now been confirmed.

The voice actor’s family announced his sudden death on Sunday night (October 25).

What Is Eric Bauza’s Cause of Death?

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed new information about his passing.

A report to their website revealed that the Coyote vs. Acme voice actor passed from Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease with Sleep Apnea, Class 2 Obesity listed under “Other Significant Conditions.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Hypertensive heart disease can cause problems because of long-term, unmanaged high blood pressure (hypertension). The added strain on your heart from working harder could make your heart muscle thicken. It can also lead to heart failure. This is why it’s important to know if you have high blood pressure and to treat it if you do.”

More About Eric Bauza’s Legacy

Earlier this year, Eric voiced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Road Runner, Porky Pig, and many more, in Coyote vs Acme.

His career spans over the last 23 years, with hundreds of credits to his name. Eric has voiced characters in shows like Kiff, The Loud House, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Rick and Morty, Teen Titans Go!, Young Jedi Adventures, and most recently, Avatar: Seven Havens.

He has also voiced characters in movies like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Minions & Monsters, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and the recently released Forgotten Island.

In 2022, Eric won his first Emmy award at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, picking up the win for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program for Looney Tunes Cartoons. He then went on to win Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Program for Bugs Bunny Builders in 2023 and Outstanding Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program for Teen Titans Go!: Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary.

Our thoughts go out to Eric Bauza‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.

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