Why Did Chrishell Stause & G Flip Split? Source Reveals Rumored Reason Behind Breakup

Oct 29, 2026 2 min read
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Chrishell Stauseand G Flip attend the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
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A source is explaining the rumored reason why Chrishell Stause and G Flip broke up.

If you did not see, the 45-year-old Selling Sunset star revealed the breakup in an emotional video earlier this week. They were together over four years. They first confirmed their romance in 2022, and despite holding two marriage ceremonies, apparently they were never legally wed.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip in a past red carpet appearance to announce reasons behind their breakup

Why Did Chrishell Stause and G Flip End Their Relationship?

A source told People, “The distance is what really drove the two of them apart.”

If you are not aware, they were apparently traveling a lot between Australia and California. G Flip is a musician who was born in Australia, while Chrishell has been located in California for her career.

The insider shared: “The long flights, going weeks without seeing each other, and time difference took its toll.”

“They were trying to make the ‘marriage,’ that was never legal, work. They both wanted to have kids, but they also both didn’t want to uproot their lives for the other,” the source added.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip in a past red carpet appearance to announce reasons behind their breakup

Could Chrishell Stause and G Flip Ever Get Back Together?

“Chrishell and G Flip still very much love each other and haven’t ruled anything out, as far as reuniting romantically, in the future. It was hard to dream about a life together, when they both had that dream on different continents,” the insider revealed.

See who initiated the breakup.

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