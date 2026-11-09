Steve Buscemi Explains Why He Refuses to Appear on ‘Hot Ones’

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Wild Horse Nine actor Steve Buscemi is declaring that he’ll never do Hot Ones.

If you don’t know, the series, hosted by Sean Evans, sees celebs eating hotter and hotter sauces on chicken wings while answering interview questions. They often get quite humorous towards the end, when the level of heat is getting harder to handle.

“I’m confused why people like spicy food, why they like their mouths hot. Sam Rockwell told me that he and Parker Posey did Hot Ones. That’s something I would never do,” Steve said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I don’t care how much you paid me, how much they said, ‘But it would really support the film,’ no. It not only makes me confused, it makes me angry,” he added.

He then jokingly said,“You’ll never get me, Hot Ones!’

While Steve has outwardly said he’d never appear on Hot Ones, some celebs are actually banned from appearing on certain talk shows!

Find out which celebs are banned from these popular talk shows, including one person who was never invited back after going through Meryl Streep‘s purse.

Posted To:Hot Ones Steve Buscemi