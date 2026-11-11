Trisha Paytas’ Queer Dating Show Gets Title, Streaming Home & Release Date

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Trisha Paytas has been teasing an upcoming queer dating show and all of the details have just been revealed!

The 38-year-old YouTuber and entertainer revealed on her Just Trish podcast earlier this year that she was going to host a queer dating show, and she recently filmed the upcoming series in Los Angeles.

Now, the title and release date, along with more details have been announced!

New details revealed for the Trisha Paytas-hosted dating show

Titled Don’t Date Alone with Trisha Paytas, the upcoming series is set to be released on Tubi, debuting on February 4, 2027, according to THR.

The half-hour series will center on a “best friend setting up their queer friend with three possible matches. Paytas and the contestant’s bestie will put the candidates through an array of outrageous compatibility challenges before the lucky winner is selected for the blind date.”

Natalie Shabtai, who previously worked on The Bachelor, will serve as showrunner and co-executive producer.

“I value friendship so much at this stage in life,” Trisha shared in a statement. “When you have a good quality friend who wants the best for you, it’s a game changer. It’s so hard for us as individuals to see red flags for ourselves, but it is much easier to spot them from a mile away for others. If your friend approves of the one you’re dating, it’s a major green flag.”

“The show is a fun spin on a classic dating show, and I wanted this to be done right. Queer love is so beautiful and deserves the representation on a bigger platform,” she continued. “I wanted everyone to feel safe and looked after. I also wanted it to be really fun and creative, so I wanted to enlist professionals. I loved the old-school, fast-paced dating shows when I was in high school, and I wanted this to be a show everyone can watch and just smile.”

“Trisha is exactly the kind of creator we want to be in business with,” Tubi’s GM of creator programs and executive vp of business development Rich Bloom said. “She has a distinctive voice, a deeply loyal fanbase and the kind of bold, unfiltered storytelling that resonates with Tubi audiences. Don’t Date Alone is so uniquely Trisha: hilarious, genuine and just a little over the top. Given the intimate relationship she’s built with her fans, stepping in to help sort out their love lives is a natural next step for her, and we’re thrilled Tubi is the place where she’s doing it.”

Tubi has become a home for digital creator-led programming, with TikTok star Terri Joe, aka Psyionic, Dan & Riya, Mythical Entertainment and more having shows on the free streaming platform.

If you missed it, Trisha just recently revealed how much money she has earned in a single week recently on YouTube.

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