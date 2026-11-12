‘DWTS’ 2026 Semi-Finals Songs & Dances, Revealed

Credit: ABC

It’s the semi-finals next week on Dancing with the Stars!

As we head towards week 10 in the Season 35 competition, there are only a handful of celebs and pros left competing. Harry Shum Jr., Amber Glenn, Ezra Frech, Connor Wood, Maura Higgins, and Tatyana Ali will all dance two different dances on Tuesday night (November 17).

DWTS Songs & Dances for Semi-Finals 2026

Scroll down to see the songs and dances we’ll see on Tuesday night

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Ballroom: Viennese Waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande

Latin: Salsa to “Bemba Colorá” by Celia Cruz

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Ballroom: Quickstep to “Dance Dance” by Fall Out Boy

Latin: Jive to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Ballroom: Quickstep to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down

Latin: Jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Ballroom: Quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse

Latin: Paso Doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Ballroom: Viennese Waltz to “Shrike” by Hozier

Latin: Samba to “Samba Vocalizado” by Luciano Perrone

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Ballroom: Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey

Latin: Cha-Cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez

How Many Episodes Are Left This Season on DWTS?

Dancing with the Stars is set to wrap up in just a few weeks!

There are only two episodes left.

What Are the Remaining Theme Weeks?

There are no themes – like Grammy night or Super Bowl night – left this season. Here are the remaining weeks.

Week 10: Semi-Finals

Week 11: Finale

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television