‘DWTS’ 2026 Semi-Finals Songs & Dances, Revealed
It’s the semi-finals next week on Dancing with the Stars!
As we head towards week 10 in the Season 35 competition, there are only a handful of celebs and pros left competing. Harry Shum Jr., Amber Glenn, Ezra Frech, Connor Wood, Maura Higgins, and Tatyana Ali will all dance two different dances on Tuesday night (November 17).
DWTS Songs & Dances for Semi-Finals 2026
Scroll down to see the songs and dances we’ll see on Tuesday night
Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov
Ballroom: Viennese Waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande
Latin: Salsa to “Bemba Colorá” by Celia Cruz
Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold
Ballroom: Quickstep to “Dance Dance” by Fall Out Boy
Latin: Jive to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley
Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach
Ballroom: Quickstep to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down
Latin: Jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins
Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson
Ballroom: Quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse
Latin: Paso Doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris
Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas
Ballroom: Viennese Waltz to “Shrike” by Hozier
Latin: Samba to “Samba Vocalizado” by Luciano Perrone
Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik
Ballroom: Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey
Latin: Cha-Cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez
How Many Episodes Are Left This Season on DWTS?
Dancing with the Stars is set to wrap up in just a few weeks!
There are only two episodes left.
What Are the Remaining Theme Weeks?
There are no themes – like Grammy night or Super Bowl night – left this season. Here are the remaining weeks.
Week 10: Semi-Finals
Week 11: Finale
Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television