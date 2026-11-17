‘Obsession 2’ Sequel Updates: Director Curry Barker Reveals His Plans as Horror Hit Arrives on Netflix

Credit: Focus Features

Obsession is now streaming on Netflix, and fans are already wondering whether the hit horror movie will return for a sequel!

The 2026 movie, written and directed by Curry Barker, officially arrived on Netflix in the United States on Tuesday (November 17), following its successful theatrical run earlier this year.

Starring Michael Johnston as Bear and Inde Navarrette as Nikki, the movie follows a young man whose wish to make his longtime crush fall in love with him takes a horrifying turn.

While Obsession 2 has not been officially announced, Curry has shared some interesting ideas for expanding the story, including a potential anthology series centered around the mysterious One Wish Willow.

He’s also revealed a major plot hole involving the supernatural object, and there’s even a connection to his next movie!

Here’s everything we know about a possible Obsession sequel, including what the director and cast have said.

Will There Be an Obsession 2?

As of November 17, 2026, a sequel to Obsession has not been officially confirmed.

However, Curry previously revealed that he already has an idea for a follow-up, although he doesn’t want to rush into making another movie.

“I don’t want to go straight into Obsession 2,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in June.

The filmmaker explained that he has an idea he’s excited about, but believes audiences would still be interested if a sequel arrived further down the road.

He recently revisited the possibility in a new British GQ interview, published November 16.

Curry jokingly suggested that he might wait 20 years to make a sequel, adding, “Slow burn. Make them wait.”

Meanwhile, Michael previously confirmed that there were no concrete sequel plans when he was asked about returning as Bear in July.

Inde has also expressed interest in reprising her role as Nikki, particularly to explore what happens to her character after the movie’s ending.

Could Obsession Become an Anthology Series?

One of Curry‘s ideas involves turning Obsession into an anthology series, with each episode following a different person whose wish goes horribly wrong.

During a May conversation with Total Film, the director suggested that the series could feature hour-long episodes, potentially inviting different filmmakers to put their own spin on the supernatural concept.

The idea revolves around the One Wish Willow, the mysterious object that grants Bear’s wish in the original movie.

However, Curry admitted that the object’s existence creates a major question about the movie’s world.

If the wishes actually work, why hasn’t the world been completely transformed by everyone else making them?

He suggested that each wish might create an alternate reality, meaning people wouldn’t necessarily experience the consequences of other people’s wishes.

Even that explanation has complications, though, and Curry acknowledged that he hadn’t completely solved the problem.

Is Curry Barker’s Next Movie Connected to Obsession?

Fans may get another glimpse of the Obsession universe before an official sequel arrives.

Curry‘s next movie, Anything But Ghosts, is scheduled for theatrical release on May 7, 2027.

The horror-comedy stars Curry and his frequent collaborator Cooper Tomlinson, alongside Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard and Matthew Lillard.

The director has revealed that the upcoming movie will feature a One Wish Willow, along with a news report that appears to reference events from Obsession.

That suggests the two films share some connections, although Anything But Ghosts is not being marketed as a direct sequel.

For now, viewers can watch Obsession on Netflix while waiting for more information about the franchise’s future.

Find out what happens at the end of Obsession, including the original ending and what it could mean for Nikki’s future.

Posted To:Aaron Paul Anything But Ghosts Bryce Dallas Howard Cooper Tomlinson Curry Barker Inde Navarrette Matthew Lillard Michael Johnston Movies Netflix Obsession