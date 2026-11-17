‘Obsession’ Ending Explained: What Happens to Nikki & Bear in Netflix’s Hit Horror Movie?

Credit: Focus Features

Obsession is now streaming on Netflix, and viewers are getting another chance to experience one of 2026’s most shocking horror movie endings!

The hit indie horror movie, written and directed by Curry Barker, officially arrived on Netflix in the United States on Tuesday (November 17), following its theatrical release in May and previous streaming debut on Peacock.

Starring Michael Johnston as Bear and Inde Navarrette as Nikki, the movie follows a young man who makes a supernatural wish to win the heart of his longtime crush.

However, when Bear breaks the mysterious One Wish Willow, his wish comes true in a way he never could have imagined.

The movie’s shocking final moments leave viewers with questions about what happened to Nikki, whether Bear survives and what the ending means for a potential sequel.

Inde previously addressed the ending, including a major last-minute change that completely altered her character’s fate.

Keep reading to find out what happens at the end of Obsession, including spoilers…

What Happens at the End of Obsession? Does Bear Survive?

After Bear’s wish causes Nikki to become dangerously obsessed with him, he realizes the devastating consequences of trying to force someone to love him.

Near the end of the movie, Bear takes a large quantity of pills before changing his mind and attempting to make himself sick.

However, before he can do so, Nikki breaks another One Wish Willow and seemingly wishes for Bear to love her in return. The wish takes effect, and Bear suddenly approaches Nikki with a smile.

The two embrace, but Bear soon collapses and dies from the effects of the pills.

As he dies, the supernatural hold on Nikki appears to break, leaving the real Nikki to confront everything that happened while she was under the influence of Bear’s original wish.

The film ends with Nikki sobbing and screaming as she realizes what happened while she was under the wish’s influence.

What Happens to Nikki After the Ending?

Inde previously explained how she interprets Nikki’s future during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress believes Nikki would begin processing the trauma of everything that happened to her, although the movie leaves her future unresolved.

She also revealed that the original version of the ending would have resulted in Nikki’s death.

Instead, the filmmakers decided to try a different approach at the last minute, allowing Nikki to survive and confront the horrifying aftermath.

Inde said she was happy with the decision because Nikki could now be considered a horror movie “final girl.”

The actress also explained that Michael suggested the moment in which Bear attempts to reverse his decision after taking the pills.

According to Inde, the timing of Nikki’s second wish prevents Bear from saving himself, leading to his death.

Will There Be an Obsession 2?

There has been plenty of discussion about a potential sequel, although a follow-up movie has not been officially announced.

Inde previously said she would be interested in returning as Nikki, while also acknowledging that the ending works as a conclusion to her character’s story.

Curry has also expressed interest in expanding the movie’s supernatural mythology.

In a May interview, he discussed the possibility of a sequel or an anthology series featuring different people whose wishes have unexpected consequences.

Michael later addressed the sequel possibilities as well, explaining that there were no concrete plans at the time, although he was open to exploring another story involving Bear.

For now, fans can watch Obsession on Netflix in the United States, with the original film’s ending leaving plenty of possibilities for the future.

Read our original interview breakdown for more of Inde Navarrette‘s comments about the alternate ending and what could happen next.

Posted To:Curry Barker Inde Navarrette Michael Johnston Movies Netflix Obsession