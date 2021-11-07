Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sun, 07 November 2021 at 11:58 am

'Eternals' Debuts at No. 1 at the Box Office!

Eternals is big!

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened at the No. 1 spot at this week’s box office, Variety reported.

The movie debuted at $71 million, falling just short of the $75 million to $80 million projections.

It marks the fourth-best opening weekend for a movie in the pandemic era, falling behind Black Widow ($80.3 million) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75.3 million), as well as Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($90 million).

Eternals took in $90.7 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total so far to $161.7 million.

At the same time, Eternals is getting banned or edited in other territories – find out why.

Make sure to stick around for the post-credits scenes!

See what the critics are saying about Eternals.
