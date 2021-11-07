'Eternals' Debuts at No. 1 at the Box Office!

Eternals is big!

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened at the No. 1 spot at this week’s box office, Variety reported.

The movie debuted at $71 million, falling just short of the $75 million to $80 million projections.

It marks the fourth-best opening weekend for a movie in the pandemic era, falling behind Black Widow ($80.3 million) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75.3 million), as well as Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($90 million).

Eternals took in $90.7 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total so far to $161.7 million.

