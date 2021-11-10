Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 3:39 pm

Alec Baldwin Is Being Sued for Fatal 'Rust' Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin Is Being Sued for Fatal 'Rust' Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin is among many people being sued for a tragic incident.

The 63-year-old star, who is a producer of the movie Rust, is among those being sued for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Deadline reported.

This is the first of what is expected to be many lawsuits filed.

Rust gaffer Serge Svetnoy filed a complaint of general negligence against several people, including the production, the financiers, Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and first Assistant Director David Halls.

“This incident was caused by the negligent acts and omossion of Defendants, and each of them, as well as their agents, principals, and employers,” the complaint reads.

“Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver to be present anywhere on the Rust set, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity.”

The 25-page document requests a jury trial. For more information about the filing, head to Deadline.

Alec Baldwin just spoke out about gun safety on movie sets.
