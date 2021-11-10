'Squid Game' Creator Reveals There Was Almost Another Ending to Season One

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is opening up about the ending of season one of the popular Netflix series, and how he actually struggled between two endings.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Korean filmmaker revealed there was another ending that could’ve happened instead what viewers saw.

In the final moments of the season, Player #456, Seong Gi-huna (Lee Jung-jae), decides not to get on a plane to see his daughter, and instead, turns around and walks towards the camera.

This decision comes after he ultimately decides to seek revenge on the game that took the lives of 455 other contestants.

Now, Dong-hyuk has revealed that there was an entirely different ending that could’ve been done – one that LeBron James certainly would’ve liked.

“We constantly asked ourselves [why],” he shared with the magazine. “Is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?”

He explained that they had come “to the conclusion that the question that we wanted to propose cannot be done if he left on the plane.”

“The question that we want to answer: why has the world come to what it is now?—can only be answered or can only be proposed if Gi-hun turned back and walked towards the camera. So that’s how we ended up with that ending in the finale.”

