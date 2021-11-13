Bella Hadid Soaks Up the Sun in Leopard-Print Bikini in Miami!

Bella Hadid is enjoying the warm weather down south!

The 25-year-old model was seen wearing a leopard-print bikini while hanging out with her friends at the beach on Saturday afternoon (November 13) in Miami Beach, Fla.

Bella is reportedly in town for a wedding and she was joined by friends Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Fai Khadra while getting dinner the night before.

After her afternoon at the beach, Bella took to her Instagram Stories to show some pics from getting ready for the wedding.

Earlier in the week, Bella got very honest with fans about her struggles with anxiety and she shared selfies of herself crying to make sure that fans did not feel alone.

