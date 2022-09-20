Here's Why Celebs Are Posting About Voting - It's Time to Register Now!

If you’re scrolling through social media today (September 20), chances are you’ll be seeing a lot of posts about voting!

There’s a good reason.

Today is National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) and organizations like I am a voter. have launched takeovers on social media to push one singular message: “Everything can wait. Register to vote.”

The voter turnout rate for the last midterm election was only 53% and we hope that the turnout rate in November 2022 is much higher than that! On the ballot in November: 35 of 100 seats in the Senate, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, governor seats in 36 states, legislators in 88 of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers, and a wide range of local & special elections.

You can text VOTER to 26797 to make sure you are registered to vote and to receive all important election information. If you are already registered, text VOTER to 26797 to find out if you are eligible to vote early or to vote by mail and request your mail-in ballot.

Celebs like Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps, Sophia Bush, Ellen DeGeneres, Ginnifer Goodwin, Beanie Feldstein, and so many more are among the stars who have shared the message on Instagram so far.

Click inside to check out some of the posts…

I am a voter. is a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate.