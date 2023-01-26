Aaron Rodgers Is Trending on Twitter Over a Big Rumor

If you’re a football fan, you’ll know that quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers has been shaky the last few seasons.

The Packers’ season wrapped up a few weeks ago and fans are awaiting a decision about if he’ll continue playing with the Packers, or if perhaps he’ll try and go to a different team. Rodgers has been the starting quarterback in Green Bay since 2008. There’s also talk he could decide to retire.

Some big NFL news just broke, and fans think it’s becoming more and more clear that Aaron may be heading in a different direction.

Keep reading to find out more…

You’ll notice that “Aaron Rodgers to the Jets” is currently trending on Twitter. Buckle up, because we’re explaining why!

It was just revealed that the New York Jets are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. Hackett‘s resume includes a stint as the head coach of the Broncos, as well as time with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

One big line on Hackett‘s resume? He worked extensively with Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019–2021. If you don’t know, the offensive coordinator usually crafts the entire offensive playbook and calls the plays that you see on the field. The quarterback and OC usually work very closely throughout the season, and the fact that the Jets just scooped up Hackett seems to play further into the rumors that the Jets could be a landing spot for Rodgers, should he express interest.

If you didn’t see, Aaron Rodgers‘ famous ex just spilled some details….