Jay Leno Breaks Multiple Bones in Motorcycle Accident Two Months After Gasoline Fire

Jay Leno has suffered another serious accident.

In a new interview published on Thursday (January 26), the 72-year-old former late-night host revealed that he is recovering after breaking several bones a recent motorcycle crush, just two months after he was seriously burned in a gasoline fire.

While speaking with Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jay shared that he “got knocked off” his motorcycle back on Tuesday, January 17.

According to Jay, he was out road testing a vintage 1940 Indian motorcycle when he noticed the scent of a gas leak and decided to pull over to investigate.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Jay recalled.

“So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late,” Jay continued. “It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Jay said he’s “got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

He then insisted, “But I’m okay! I’m okay, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

The motorcycle accident comes after Jay was hospitalized after a gasoline fire in his garage back in November 2022, where he sustained second degree burns and underwent two surgeries.

After this latest accident, Jay said he didn’t want the public to know because of all of the chaos and coverage after the fire.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Jay said, before joking, “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”

It was also recently reported that Jay‘s NBC series had been canceled.