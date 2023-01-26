Jay Leno's Last NBC Series Reportedly Cancelled at CNBC Months After Burn Accident

Jay Leno will no longer have a show at the NBC Universal.

A new report revealed that his last property at the studio, Jay Leno’s Garage, has been cancelled at CNBC.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says that “A CNBC source” relayed that the network has “decided to cancel the reality show Jay Leno’s Garage, which has been a staple of its primetime lineup since 2015.”

The series put a spotlight on Jay‘s ever growing collection and passion for cars. It also served as a low key talk show where such guests as President Biden and Elon Musk were featured.

Jay Leno’s Garage debuted just months after Jay left The Tonight Show for the second time in 2014.

The 7th and final season, aired last fall, which was around the same time as Jay‘s burn accident.

