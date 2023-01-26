Amber Rose Denounces Dating, Says She Wants To Be Single For The Rest of Her Life

Amber Rose is ready to be single for the rest of her life.

The 39-year-old model and entertainer revealed in a new interview that she was done dating for good.

Keep reading to find out why Amber is making this decision…

During her appearance on Sofia With An F podcast, Amber opened up about her romantic relationships and revealed why she made the decision to stay single for the foreseeable future.

“I want to be single for the rest of my life,” she said. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”

Amber added that she’s “fine with being by myself too. I’m very happy to not share my bed with anyone.”

She then revealed that her decision comes from her past relationships, which she thought would be for forever, falling apart.

“I married my soulmate and then all of a sudden he wasn’t there anymore. Because our mothers, the internet, there was too much pressure to be married so young and we just had a baby. I was f***ing heartbroken,” she recalled, referencing her relationship with Wiz Khalifa.

Previously, Amber was linked to Kanye West and 21 Savage as well.