Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Reveal Release Date for New HGTV Show 'The Flipping El Moussas'

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are coming back to a TV screen near you in just a few weeks time!

The happy couple is gearing up to launch a new series called The Flipping El Moussas on HGTV.

First announced last June, the series documents both family and professional adventures that Tarek and Heather Rae have embarked on since getting married in 2021.

Now, the expectant parents can reveal the official release date for The Flipping El Moussas!

Read more about when you can watch The Flipping El Moussas…

Taking to Instagram, Tarek and Heather Rae shared a photo of their family and the big news.

“The family flipping business is growing! You can definitely expect some battles of budget versus design choices but I think what you guys will have the most fun seeing is how much laughter, chaos, and love that’s in our family as we also grow our family too,” they wrote about the new series, adding that they were “basically joined at the hip.”

The El Moussas continued, writing “We are so proud to have co-produced The Flipping El Moussas alongside an amazing production team. We KNOW you guys are going to love it and we’re so excited for this adventure in our lives!!”

The Flipping El Moussas will premiere on HGTV on Thursday, March 2 at 8pm ET/PT. You’ll also be able to stream it on Discovery+.

If you missed it, Tarek and ex wife Christina Hall returned to HGTV for one final episode of their star-making show Flip or Flop last year. Christina also reflected on how she felt about the show years after its initial release.