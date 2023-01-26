Channing Tatum Says He's 'Besties' With Salma Hayek After Filming 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Channing Tatum is opening up about his friendship with Salma Hayek.

The two actors star together in the latest Magic Mike movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which hits theaters in February.

Chatting with People, Channing revealed how close he and Salma became while filming the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

During the first premiere event, Channing shared that he has “emotions in the film, and Salma and I talk about everything. We are besties.”

He also spoke about the plot of the movie, and collaborating with Salma, saying that “among other things, this movie is about what a woman wants. Salma and I have a dialogue with each other. We both ask, ‘Who do I want to be now?’ and ‘What do I do now?’ You’ll see in this film that Salma and I have beautiful moments.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be out on February 10. Watch the latest trailer here.