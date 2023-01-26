Top Stories
Ashton Kutcher Wears His Boy Scouts Troop Leader Uniform Out in LA Ahead of A Scout Meeting

Ashton Kutcher was back in his Boy Scouts of America uniform for a Scout meeting in Los Angeles on Thursday night (January 26).

The 44-year-old actor was first spotted wearing the look back in October, and many mistook it for a Halloween costume. However, it appears Ashton might actually be a troop leader!

Ashton‘s uniform includes the hat, a tied scarf, as well as several badges that reflect his status within the troop.

Just a few years ago, Ashton opened up about his time in the Scouts in his younger years, in response to the outburst for BSA allowing all genders to participate.

“As a kid boyscouts helped shape the persona I am today. I am proud of the shifts that the ‘scouts’ are making. Trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, reverent, and Inclusive! Bravo!!!” he wrote at the time.

Ashton just recently returned to the role of Michael Kelso on That ’90s Show, opposite his real life wife, and former co-star, Mila Kunis.

Check out 25+ pictures of Ashton Kutcher wearing his Boy Scouts of America troop leader uniform in LA…
Photos: BackgridUSA
