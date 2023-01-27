Tom Brady Reportedly Loses 15 Pounds After Finalizing Divorce with Gisele Bundchen

A new report about Tom Brady claims the professional athlete lost 15 pounds, and the timeline suggests that it has happened since he finalized his divorce with Gisele Bundchen.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington took to social media to share a report about “Tom Brady’s Final Dilemma” – mainly, his future after returning to the NFL after walking back plans to retire.

The clip highlights some of the struggles that the longtime player, 45, has faced on and off the field during his latest season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom‘s weight was one thing that was mentioned.

In the clip, Jeff reported that the Buccaneers “struggled this season.” While there were other issues with the team, he claimed “Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season.”

The video directly referenced the divorce from Gisele, which was finalized in October 2022.

“His physical stature, faced with 15 pounds of weight loss, was also in peril,” Jeff continued. Page Six reached out for comment but did not hear back regarding questions about the alleged weight loss.

The star athlete has previously revealed how the divorce was affecting his football season.

Tom has faced mounting questions about his retirement plans in recent weeks. His latest response featured several expletives.

Despite whatever personal and professional struggles he might be facing, Tom remains one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.