Mon, 20 November 2023 at 2:05 pm

Robert Pattinson Was Once Asked What It's Like Being So Hot

Robert Pattinson Was Once Asked What It's Like Being So Hot

If you didn’t see the news, Robert Pattinson is going to be a dad!

His partner, Suki Waterhouse, confirmed they are expecting their first child.

In honor of Robert‘s newfound “dad” status, we’re taking a look back at one quote of his that previously went viral.

Keep reading to find out more…

A few years ago, Robert was asked, “What’s it like to be superlatively hot?”

“It’s weird. I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I’ve always been quite awkward when meeting people. My Harry Potter role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get. And then in Twilight, [Edward is] beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I’d dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body. And then I had a few months where I’d been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on. [Laughs],” Robert told Allure.

If you didn’t know, nine actors were in the running for Edward in Twilight before Robert Pattinson landed the role.
