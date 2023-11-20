Robert Pattinson Was Once Asked What It's Like Being So Hot

If you didn’t see the news, Robert Pattinson is going to be a dad!

His partner, Suki Waterhouse, confirmed they are expecting their first child.

In honor of Robert‘s newfound “dad” status, we’re taking a look back at one quote of his that previously went viral.

A few years ago, Robert was asked, “What’s it like to be superlatively hot?”

“It’s weird. I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I’ve always been quite awkward when meeting people. My Harry Potter role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get. And then in Twilight, [Edward is] beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I’d dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body. And then I had a few months where I’d been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on. [Laughs],” Robert told Allure.

If you didn’t know, nine actors were in the running for Edward in Twilight before Robert Pattinson landed the role.