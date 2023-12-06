Taylor Swift Gives Hints About 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' in Her 'Time' Interview & Post About it

Taylor Swift is teasing her upcoming album, Reputation (Taylor’s Version)!

During her Time Person of the Year interview, the 33-year-old “Karma” singer spoke about the meaning behind Reputation and described the never-before-heard vault tracks.

She also seemed to hint at the Reputation re-recording in one of her Instagram posts about the Time interview.

It seems like Swifties who are in their Reputation era can get excited!

Taylor opened up about revisiting her 2017 pop album. “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure,” she said. “I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights.”

She noted that the vault tracks on Reputation (TV) will be “fire.”

In an Instagram post about the Time piece, Taylor thanked the writer, Sam Lansky, and capitalized some telling letters.

She wrote in her caption, “@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person…I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to interviews but I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him.”

Fans observed that the capital “R” could be for Reputation, and the multiple capitalized “S”‘s could be a reference to the snake imagery associated with that album.

This isn’t the first time Swifties have predicted Reputation (TV).

In her Person of the Year interview, Taylor also revealed when she really started dating Travis Kelce, how she trained for the Eras Tour, and how she feels about that Kim Kardashian phone call leak.