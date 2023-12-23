Timothee Chalamet Keeps a Low Profile While Shopping in Beverly Hills

Just days before Christmas, Timothée Chalamet is heading out to run some errands!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted on Friday (December 22) shopping at the Chanel store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Timothée sported a casual, discreet dark-colored ensemble during his shopping spree. His black hoodie and pinstriped pants were complemented by a New York Yankees cap and a pair of neon green sneakers.

In case you weren’t aware, Timothée‘s brand new movie Wonka opened in theaters last week! Find out why the star was initially hesitant to work on the film!

Timothée has also been in the limelight recently due to his budding romance with Kylie Jenner!

The Call Me by Your Name star spilled the details about his night out with Kylie at a Beyoncé concert.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Timothée Chalamet shopping in Beverly Hills…