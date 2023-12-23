Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson &amp; Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, &amp; More!

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, & More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Gigi Hadid &amp; Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More &amp; More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Sat, 23 December 2023 at 12:18 am

Timothee Chalamet Keeps a Low Profile While Shopping in Beverly Hills

Timothee Chalamet Keeps a Low Profile While Shopping in Beverly Hills

Just days before Christmas, Timothée Chalamet is heading out to run some errands!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted on Friday (December 22) shopping at the Chanel store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Timothée sported a casual, discreet dark-colored ensemble during his shopping spree. His black hoodie and pinstriped pants were complemented by a New York Yankees cap and a pair of neon green sneakers.

In case you weren’t aware, Timothée‘s brand new movie Wonka opened in theaters last week! Find out why the star was initially hesitant to work on the film!

Timothée has also been in the limelight recently due to his budding romance with Kylie Jenner!

The Call Me by Your Name star spilled the details about his night out with Kylie at a Beyoncé concert.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Timothée Chalamet shopping in Beverly Hills…
Just Jared on Facebook
timothee chalamet chanel shopping01
timothee chalamet chanel shopping02
timothee chalamet chanel shopping03
timothee chalamet chanel shopping04
timothee chalamet chanel shopping05
timothee chalamet chanel shopping06
timothee chalamet chanel shopping07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Timothee Chalamet