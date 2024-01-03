Jimmy Kimmel/Aaron Rodgers Feud: ESPN Declines to Comment

The Aaron Rodgers/Jimmy Kimmel feud is a little more complicated than meets-the-eye.

If you didn’t see, Aaron went on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show this week and claimed that Jimmy‘s name would be uncovered as one of the people mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein documents. Jimmy vehemently denied this and threatened to sue Aaron for the “reckless” claim.

If you don’t know, the disgraced millionaire died in prison in August 2019. Now, the names of 187 people named in these legal papers can be unsealed by a New York judge this week. There are some expected names that have already been revealed.

Well, ESPN and ABC, which airs Jimmy Kimmel Live! are owned by the same company, Disney. Furthermore, we just recently learned that Aaron is actually paid millions to appear on The Pat McAfee Show, making both Aaron and Jimmy employees under Disney’s umbrella.

FrontOfficeSports.com (via X) asked ESPN to comment if Aaron‘s role on the Pat McAfee Show would be examined going forward. They declined to make any statement at this time. Stay tuned as we learn more.