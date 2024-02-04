Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Live Stream Video - Watch the Celebrity Arrivals!

There’s a live stream of the 2024 Grammys red carpet arrivals, and we’re bringing you the video embed right here!

While watching, you’ll be able to see nominees including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Janelle Monáe, and more walk the carpet and do interviews.

Head inside to watch the live stream video…

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

Just Jared will be live updating throughout the entire night as well, so be sure to watch along with us!

See the 2024 Grammy Awards live stream video below…