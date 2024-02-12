Top Stories
Mon, 12 February 2024 at 5:54 pm

Robert Pattinson Spends His Afternoon Running Errands in L.A.

Robert Pattinson Spends His Afternoon Running Errands in L.A.

Robert Pattinson is stepping out for the day.

The 37-year-old Twilight and The Batman actor headed to an Erewhon Market to pick up a few groceries while out running errands on Monday afternoon (February 12) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

For his afternoon outing, Rob went sporty in an olive-green, quilted jacket paired with a black hat, black running shorts, and red sneakers.

A few weeks ago, Rob‘s pregnant fiancée Suki Waterhouse showed off her bare baby bump as she made a glamorous arrival at the 2023 Emmy Awards where her show Daisy Jones & The Six was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

If you missed it, Rob and Suki, 32, recently stepped out for dinner with two other famous couples.
robert pattinson spends his afternoon running errands 01
robert pattinson spends his afternoon running errands 02
robert pattinson spends his afternoon running errands 03
robert pattinson spends his afternoon running errands 04
robert pattinson spends his afternoon running errands 05

