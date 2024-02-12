Robert Pattinson Spends His Afternoon Running Errands in L.A.

Robert Pattinson is stepping out for the day.

The 37-year-old Twilight and The Batman actor headed to an Erewhon Market to pick up a few groceries while out running errands on Monday afternoon (February 12) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

For his afternoon outing, Rob went sporty in an olive-green, quilted jacket paired with a black hat, black running shorts, and red sneakers.

A few weeks ago, Rob‘s pregnant fiancée Suki Waterhouse showed off her bare baby bump as she made a glamorous arrival at the 2023 Emmy Awards where her show Daisy Jones & The Six was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

If you missed it, Rob and Suki, 32, recently stepped out for dinner with two other famous couples.