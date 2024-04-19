11 Formula 1 Drivers' Future Past 2024 Unknown, Team Shakeups Possible

F1‘s 2024 is season is in full swing, having completed four of the 24 scheduled races so far.

As the season continues, some Formula 1 drivers have already secured their future past this season, but half of the lineup on the grid is up for contract renewal after 2024.

As previously revealed, Carlos Sainz will be leaving Scuderia Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton will be leaving the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to join Ferrari.

We also just recently learned that Fernando Alonso has extended his contract with Aston Martin.

There are also several other drivers whose contracts are up after the 2024 season, leaving them available to move to another team!

We have done the research for you and gathered up all of the Formula 1 drivers who will be free agents for the 2025 season.

Keep reading inside to find out which F1 drivers’ contracts are up after 2024…