Johnny Depp’s ‘Ebenezer’ First Reactions Revealed: Critics Praise His Performance, But Some Aren’t Impressed

Credit: Paramount Pictures

The first reactions to Johnny Depp‘s new movie Ebenezer are here!

The 63-year-old actor stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens‘ A Christmas Carol, which is directed by Ti West and arrives in theaters on Friday (November 13).

The movie marks Johnny‘s return to a major Hollywood studio production following his highly publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

Early reactions have been largely positive, with critics praising Johnny‘s performance and the movie’s darker take on the classic Christmas story. However, some viewers weren’t as impressed.

Keep reading to find out what critics are saying about the movie…

What are critics saying about Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer?

FilmSpeak critic Tom Chatalbash called the movie a “wickedly fun holiday treat and strong comeback vehicle for its star.”

He praised Johnny‘s performance as Scrooge, describing him as a “fiendish delight,” and highlighted the gothic atmosphere that Ti West brings to the adaptation.

Critic Phil Roberts also had a positive reaction, calling Johnny “magnetic” and praising the emotional impact of Scrooge’s redemption story.

Clarence Moye, a Critics Choice member, described the movie as a “pleasant surprise,” particularly praising its gothic visual style and Johnny‘s portrayal of the iconic character.

The HoloFiles offered another enthusiastic response, comparing Johnny‘s portrayal of Scrooge to performances by Alastair Sim and Michael Caine. The outlet also praised Tramell Tillman‘s performance as the Ghost of Christmas Present, calling him a “scene-stealer.”

Meanwhile, JoBlo shared a reaction from critic Jimmy O, who admitted he wasn’t particularly excited about another adaptation of A Christmas Carol. However, he came away impressed by the movie’s darker approach and Johnny‘s performance, calling it “my favorite Depp performance in a few years.”

However, other critics had reservations about the movie, including its familiar storyline and Johnny‘s performance.

DawsOnScreen also had mixed feelings about the movie, praising Ti West‘s gothic direction and the performances while questioning whether another adaptation was necessary. He described the story as “incredibly well worn territory” and suggested that the movie “serves more as a way to get Johnny Depp back into the mainstream.”

Critic Ren Vieira praised the production and sound design but argued that “nothing’s distinct or unique” about this adaptation.

Meanwhile, critic Robert Ortiz found the movie “forgettable and just boring,” suggesting that it doesn’t do enough to justify another adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Nick Spake had a more critical take on Johnny‘s performance, despite praising several other elements of the movie, writing that there’s “one aspect that doesn’t work, though, and unfortunately, it’s Johnny Depp‘s performance.”

The early reactions are arriving ahead of the full review embargo, reportedly lifting on Thursday (November 12).

Who else stars in Ebenezer?

Along with Johnny, the cast includes Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley.

Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Ellie Bamber and Arthur Conti also appear in the movie.

Ebenezer hits theaters on November 13.

Johnny and Rupert also recently reunited on the red carpet for the movie’s London premiere.

Posted To:Andrea Riseborough Arthur Conti Daisy Ridley Ebenezer Ellie Bamber Ian McKellen Johnny Depp Movies Reviews Rupert Grint Sam Claflin TI West Tramell Tillman