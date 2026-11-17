‘Golden Bachelor’ Winner Peg Munson Reveals Why She Dumped Mel Owens, Says Split Wasn’t Mutual

Credit: ABC

Peg Munson is opening up about what really went wrong in her relationship with Mel Owens after their breakup!

The 63-year-old Golden Bachelor winner revealed new details about her split from the 67-year-old former NFL player during an appearance on the She’s All Bach podcast, released Monday (November 16).

Peg confirmed that she was the one who ended their relationship, revealing that Mel was surprised and hurt by her decision.

She also opened up about the problems that developed after their whirlwind romance on the ABC dating show, including one incident that made her question whether Mel could meet her emotional needs.

Peg announced their breakup in October, nearly a year after Mel chose her during the Season 2 finale.

Why Did Peg Munson Break Up With Mel Owens?

During the podcast interview, Peg explained that their relationship initially felt like a fantasy.

She said the first six months were wonderful, with the couple traveling together and enjoying their new romance.

However, things changed when they returned to their everyday routines.

“I noticed some things, and I wasn’t okay with it,” Peg explained.

She claimed that Mel struggled to provide the emotional support she needed, even after she tried discussing her concerns with him.

One particularly upsetting moment reportedly came in June, when Peg was sick and said Mel didn’t call to check on her.

She explained that the incident made her question whether they were emotionally compatible.

Peg also claimed that Mel took notes while she was expressing her concerns about their relationship and told her that she had spoken for 18 minutes.

“This is a relationship. This is not a deposition,” she recalled telling him.

Peg ultimately ended the relationship on September 7, although she didn’t announce their split publicly until October 21.

“He was pretty hurt because he didn’t see it coming,” she said.

“It wasn’t mutual. I tried to talk to him about some of the things that I needed, and he just wasn’t responsive.”

What Did Mel Owens Say When They Broke Up?

Peg also shared a surprising claim about one of the last things Mel allegedly told her.

She recalled him saying, “When you met me on the show, you struck gold.”

Despite their differences, Peg said she remains grateful for the relationship and doesn’t regret the experience.

She also clarified that neither of them had wanted to get married.

During the November 2025 finale of The Golden Bachelor, Mel gave Peg a commitment ring rather than proposing.

Peg revealed during the interview that the commitment ring had recently been picked up, describing the moment as bittersweet.

As previously reported, Peg announced their breakup on October 21, explaining that she needed to focus on herself.

Mel later addressed the split on social media, sharing a positive message with his followers.

He has not publicly responded directly to Peg‘s latest allegations about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Peg said she would consider becoming the next Golden Bachelorette if producers approached her, although she hopes they would find someone genuinely interested in building a lasting relationship.

“They got to just cast better,” she said.

Posted To:ABC Mel Owens Peg Munson Television The Bachelor The Golden Bachelor